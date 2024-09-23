Wellchange Holdings Prices IPO at $4.00-$5.00 Per Share (WCT)

Wellchange Holdings (WCT) plans to raise $9 million in an initial public offering on Friday, September 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Wellchange Holdings generated $2.5 million in revenue and $1.2 million in net income. Wellchange Holdings has a market cap of $95 million.

Dominari and Revere Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Wellchange Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our operating subsidiary in Hong Kong provides cloud-based SaaS platforms and software for small to medium enterprises (SMEs). (SaaS stands for Software as a Service.) (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â We are an enterprise software solution services provider headquartered in HongÂ Kong. We conduct operations through our Operating Subsidiary in HongÂ Kong, Wching HK.Â We provide customized software solutions, cloud-basedÂ software-as-a-serviceÂ (â€?SaaSâ€?) platforms, and â€?white-labelâ€? software design and development services. Our mission is to empower our customers and users, in particular, small and medium-sizedÂ businesses (â€?SMBs,â€? as defined below), to accelerate their digital transformation, optimize productivity, improve customer experiences, and enable resource-efficientÂ growth with our low-cost, user-friendly, reliable and integrated all-in-oneÂ Enterprise Resource Planning (â€?ERPâ€?) software solutions. In Hong Kong, SMBs refer to manufacturing companies with less than 100 employees and non-manufacturingÂ companies with less than 50 employees1. We believe that SMBs are, and will continue to be, a vital component of the economy. However, we have observed that most SMBs rely on antiquated, laborious, inefficient processes or software systems to manage and execute most of their back-officeÂ and front-officeÂ operational functions. To compete effectively, we believe SMBs require modern integrated software solutions that can automate and streamline operational functions to reduce costs and allow them to focus on higher value-addedÂ activities. Furthermore, the COVID-19Â pandemic also accelerated technology adoption by SMBs as they were required to respond to new challenges, such as facilitating remote work and finding new methods to engage with customers. At the same time, SMBs also have distinctive technology needs when adopting and transforming to software technologiesÂ â€”Â we believe SMBs prefer low-costÂ solutions that are easy to implement, onboard, and integrate and require little ongoing maintenance. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2023. (Note: Wellchange Holdings added Revere Securities as a joint book-runner in its F-1/A filing dated March 27, 2024. Background: Wellchange Holdings filed its F-1 on Feb. 8, 2024, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 2.0 million shares at $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $9.0 million. The company is offering 1.1 million shares and the selling shareholder is offering 900,000 shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the selling shareholders’ shares.) (Note: Wellchange Holdings named Dominari as a joint book-runner in an F-1/A filing in August 2024, replacing Pacific Century Securities.) “.

Wellchange Holdings was founded in 2012 and has 7 employees. The company is located at Unit E, 11/F, Billion Plaza II, 10 Cheung Yue Street Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at (+852) 9171-0926 or on the web at https://www.wchingtech.com/.

