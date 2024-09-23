Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited Plans $9 Million IPO for September 27th (WYHG)

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (WYHG) expects to raise $9 million in an initial public offering on Friday, September 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,100,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited generated $134.1 million in revenue and $14 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $225.1 million.

Dawson James Securities and EF Hutton acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: The prospectus calls this offering a U.S. initial public offering of American Depositary Shares, which is proposed as a NASDAQ listing. The company’s ordinary shares already trade on the Korea Exchange under the symbol “900340” – according to the prospectus. For that reason, IPOScoop views this offering as a NASDAQ uplisting.) Through the operating subsidiaries in mainland China, we are one of the notable meat product processing companies in mainland China. (Incorporated in Hong Kong) According to the industry report produced by FrostÂ & Sullivan (Beijing) Inc., Shanghai Branch Co. (â€?Frost & Sullivanâ€?), whom we commissioned in OctoberÂ 2023: In fiscal year 2022, based on retail sales of cured meat products in mainland China, we ranked second with a market share of 9.2 percent. As of the date of this prospectus, our products are primarily marketed and sold across 18 provinces in mainland China through 7 self-operatedÂ stores; 72 distributors, including major retail outlets and supermarkets, and 7 e-commerceÂ platforms, including one platform owned by us. The operating subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the processing, sales and distribution of i) cured meat products, including cured pork sausages, cured pork meat and other cured meat products, such as cured chicken, cured duck and cured fish; ii) snack products, including ready-to-eatÂ sausages, jerky, duck necks, duck feet and clay pot rice; and iii) frozen meat products, including frozen sausages, frozen beef patties and frozen chicken breast fillets. We, through the operating subsidiaries, sell and market our products under our flagship brand â€?Wing Yipâ€? (â€????ä¸šâ€?), which can trace its history back to 1915, when our predecessor business began processing and selling cured sausages under the name â€?Wing Yipâ€? (â€????ä¸šâ€?). Since the commencement of operations through our subsidiary, Wing Yip GD in 2010, we have continuously developed our business and built our brand. In addition to â€?Wing Yipâ€? (â€????ä¸šâ€?), we have also developed the snack product brands â€?Jiangwangâ€? (â€??? çŽ‹â€?) and â€?Kuangkeâ€? (â€?ç‹‚?®?â€?). Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars (converted from China’s currency) for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2023. (Note: Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited slightly increased its IPO’s size to 2.05 million ADS – up from 2.0 million ADS – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $9.23 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Sept. 4, 2024. Background: Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited cut its U.S. IPO’s size to 2.0 million ADS – down from 2.5 million ADS – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $9 million – in an F-1/A filing dated Sept. 3, 2024. In that Sept. 3, 2024, filing with the SEC, Wing Yip Food Holdings Group disclosed that Dawson James Securities and EF Hutton are the joint book-runners, replacing Kingswood.) (Background: Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited disclosed in an F-1/A filing dated July 25, 2024, that it has named Kingswood as its sole book-runner to replace EF Hutton. Background: Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited disclosed terms for its U.S. IPO of ADS in an F-1/A filing dated May 20, 2024: The company is offering 2.5 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $11.0 million. Two ADS represent three ordinary shares, the prospectus says. Note:Â The company’s ordinary shares trade on the Korea Exchange (KRX) under the symbol “900340” and for that reason, we view this offering as a NASDAQ uplisting. Background: Wing Yip Food Holdings Group filed its F-1 on March 6, 2024, without disclosing terms for its “U.S. initial public offering” of American Depositary Shares (ADS). The Chinese company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Nov. 28, 2023.) “.

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited was founded in 2015 and has 491 employees. The company is located at No.9, Guanxian North Rd, Huangpu Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong, China 528429 and can be reached via phone at 86-760-23215457 or on the web at https://wingyip-food.com/.

