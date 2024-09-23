Financial Comparison: Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) versus Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Free Report) and Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hire Technologies and Heidrick & Struggles International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hire Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Heidrick & Struggles International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than Hire Technologies.

This table compares Hire Technologies and Heidrick & Struggles International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heidrick & Struggles International $1.08 billion 0.72 $54.41 million $2.56 14.88

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than Hire Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Hire Technologies and Heidrick & Struggles International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A Heidrick & Struggles International 3.59% 12.66% 5.57%

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats Hire Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hire Technologies

Hire Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers recurring contract staffing, on occurrence permanent placement, executive search, and software-as-a-service performance management tool services. Hire Technologies Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives. The company also offers on-demand services to provide clients with independent talent, including professionals with industry and functional expertise for interim leadership roles and critical, and project-based initiatives; and consulting services, including leadership assessment and development, team and organization acceleration, digital acceleration and innovation, diversity and inclusion advisory services, and culture shaping services. It provides its services to Fortune 1000 companies; major U.S. and non-U.S. companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; private equity firms; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

