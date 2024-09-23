Bowen Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWN) vs. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Critical Survey

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) and Bowen Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Bowen Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 60.60% 12.57% 6.36% Bowen Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Bowen Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 5 1 0 2.17 Bowen Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has a consensus price target of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Bowen Acquisition.

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Bowen Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $275.66 million 6.54 $231.01 million $3.10 6.50 Bowen Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Bowen Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Bowen Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Bowen Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

About Bowen Acquisition

Bowen Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

