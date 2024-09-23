Bowen Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWN) vs. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Critical Survey

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) and Bowen Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Bowen Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
|60.60%
|12.57%
|6.36%
|Bowen Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Bowen Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2.17
|Bowen Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Bowen Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
|$275.66 million
|6.54
|$231.01 million
|$3.10
|6.50
|Bowen Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Bowen Acquisition.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
59.3% of Bowen Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Bowen Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
About Bowen Acquisition
Bowen Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.
