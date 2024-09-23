Critical Analysis: Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC)

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Granite Ridge Resources and Sable Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Ridge Resources 0 2 2 1 2.80 Sable Offshore 0 0 3 0 3.00

Granite Ridge Resources presently has a consensus target price of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 27.61%. Sable Offshore has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than Sable Offshore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

31.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Sable Offshore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Ridge Resources $394.85 million 2.06 $81.10 million $0.45 13.84 Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$32.18 million N/A N/A

Granite Ridge Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Sable Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Ridge Resources 14.39% 13.01% 9.10% Sable Offshore N/A -451.70% -51.62%

Volatility & Risk

Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Granite Ridge Resources beats Sable Offshore on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.