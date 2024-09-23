William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAON in a report released on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAON. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

AAON stock opened at $104.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AAON has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,832,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

