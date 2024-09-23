Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) versus Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Head to Head Analysis

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Akanda alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A Curaleaf -18.59% -14.75% -5.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akanda and Curaleaf”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $2.16 million 0.12 -$32.28 million N/A N/A Curaleaf $1.35 billion 1.40 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -7.44

Risk and Volatility

Akanda has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf.

Akanda has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaleaf has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akanda and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 0 0 1 0 3.00

Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 115.52%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Akanda.

Summary

Akanda beats Curaleaf on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

(Get Free Report)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.