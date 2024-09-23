Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACVA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

ACVA stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.55. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $160.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 76,856 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,557,102.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,340.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 76,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,557,102.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,340.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 739,868 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,795 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,758,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,064 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 4.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after buying an additional 393,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 552,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

