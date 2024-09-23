Brokerages Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Target Price at $46.89

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

ON stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. ON has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that ON will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ON by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

