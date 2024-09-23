Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target at $124.04

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.05.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,351,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

