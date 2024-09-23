Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $479.07

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $479.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 161.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $436.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.59. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. Saia has a one year low of $341.26 and a one year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

