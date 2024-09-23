Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $52.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $417,752,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $712,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,309 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $162,464,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.