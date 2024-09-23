Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $5.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

DH opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 156.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,265,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,031.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 167,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

