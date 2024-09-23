BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $14.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

