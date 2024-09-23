Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $4.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

Several brokerages have commented on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W downgraded Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thoughtworks in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Thoughtworks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,094.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 444,712 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 29.4% in the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,423,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 323,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,585.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 182,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $360,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.