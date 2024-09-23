Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $4.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.18.
Several brokerages have commented on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W downgraded Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thoughtworks in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.20.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
