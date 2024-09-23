Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $54.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.93 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

