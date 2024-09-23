Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $178.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.33.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $273,897.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,041,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $273,897.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,041,258 shares in the company, valued at $427,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,248,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 53.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after buying an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $170.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $279.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

