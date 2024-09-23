Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew Trading Down 1.2 %
SNN stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.
Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
