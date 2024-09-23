Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Price Target at $232.00

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get SAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $228.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $230.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.75 and a 200-day moving average of $198.72. The company has a market cap of $269.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

About SAP

(Get Free Report

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.