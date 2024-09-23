Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Price Target at $232.00

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAP
SAP Stock Performance
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.