Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Telos in a report issued on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Telos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Telos Price Performance

Shares of Telos stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.96. Telos has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Telos

In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 158,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $379,159.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.