Cormark Weighs in on Sangoma Technologies Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year. The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

