Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALLO
Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $585.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.
Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allogene Therapeutics
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.