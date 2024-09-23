CBRE Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.72 Per Share (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.75. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

NYSE CBRE opened at $121.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.40.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

