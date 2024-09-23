National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cogeco Communications Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.77. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$71.28.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$68.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.55. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.72. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of C$750.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$751.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

