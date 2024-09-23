Parallax Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:PRLX) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Critical Contrast

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) and Parallax Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:PRLX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ICON Public and Parallax Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 8.57% 12.06% 6.59% Parallax Health Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICON Public and Parallax Health Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $8.33 billion 3.00 $612.34 million $8.22 36.87 Parallax Health Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than Parallax Health Sciences.

95.6% of ICON Public shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ICON Public and Parallax Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 0 11 1 3.08 Parallax Health Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICON Public presently has a consensus price target of $351.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.01%. Given ICON Public’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ICON Public is more favorable than Parallax Health Sciences.

Summary

ICON Public beats Parallax Health Sciences on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It also offers clinical development services, including all phases of development, peri and post approval, data solutions, and site and patient access services; clinical trial management, consulting, and contract staffing services; and commercial services comprising clinical development strategy, planning and trial design, full study execution, and post-market commercialization. In addition, the company provides laboratory services, including bionanalytical, biomarker, vaccine, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services, as well as full-service and functional service partnerships to customers. Further, it offers adaptive trials, cardiac safety solutions, clinical and scientific operations, consulting and advisory, commercial positioning, decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, early clinical, laboratories, language services, medical imaging, real world intelligence, site and patient, and strategic solutions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. ICON Public Limited Company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. is an integrated digital healthcare company. It is engaged in the provision of personalized patient care through remote healthcare services, behavioral health systems, and Point-of-Care diagnostic testing. The firm operates through the following segments: Remote Patient Monitoring, Behavioral Health Systems, and Corporate. The Remote Patient Monitoring segment offers a technology platform that includes a complete remote patient care delivery system through PHM. The Behavioral Health Systems segment includes the intellectual property, Reliable Evidence-Based Outcomes Optimization Technologies, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Parallax Behavioral Health, Inc. The Corporate segment consists of management and administrative services. The company was founded on July 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

