Reviewing Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) & LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 LexinFintech 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.35%. LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $2.12, indicating a potential upside of 23.98%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -5.69% -2.56% -1.40% LexinFintech 5.80% 8.16% 3.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and LexinFintech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $420.89 million 1.90 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -17.39 LexinFintech $13.90 billion 0.02 $150.14 million $0.76 2.25

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Bitdeer Technologies Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.