Analyzing SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) & Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) and SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and SR Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 7.28% 3.17% 0.42% SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $57.07 million 3.46 $10.95 million $0.84 13.33 SR Bancorp $26.88 million 3.90 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares Provident Bancorp and SR Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Provident Bancorp and SR Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.79%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than SR Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About SR Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.