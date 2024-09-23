Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) and Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Critical Survey

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ensurge Micropower ASA and Benchmark Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ensurge Micropower ASA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensurge Micropower ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Benchmark Electronics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Benchmark Electronics has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.02%. Given Benchmark Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benchmark Electronics is more favorable than Ensurge Micropower ASA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensurge Micropower ASA N/A N/A N/A Benchmark Electronics 2.45% 7.17% 3.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ensurge Micropower ASA and Benchmark Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ensurge Micropower ASA and Benchmark Electronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensurge Micropower ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Benchmark Electronics $2.75 billion 0.58 $64.32 million $1.83 24.03

Benchmark Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ensurge Micropower ASA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Benchmark Electronics beats Ensurge Micropower ASA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ensurge Micropower ASA

(Get Free Report)

Ensurge Micropower ASA provides energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications in Norway. The company offers solid-state lithium battery technology that enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. It serves hearables, medical and sports/fitness wearables, and home and industrial devices sectors. The company was formerly known as Thin Film Electronics ASA and changed its name to Ensurge Micropower ASA in June 2021. Ensurge Micropower ASA was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services. It also offers electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, and life cycle testing services, as well as environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis. In addition, the company provides precision machining and electromechanical assembly services; and subsystem and system integration services, including assembly, configuration, and testing for various industries. Further, it provides value-added support systems; supply chain management solutions; direct order fulfillment; and aftermarket non-warranty services, including repair, replacement, refurbishment, remanufacturing, exchange, systems upgrade, and spare parts manufacturing throughout a product’s life cycle. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical technologies, complex industrials, semiconductor capital equipment, telecommunications, and advanced computing industries. It markets its services and solutions primarily through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Electronics, Inc. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.