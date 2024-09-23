Contrasting KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) & Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cochlear has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cochlear and KONE Oyj”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear $1.49 billion 8.42 $235.15 million N/A N/A KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.41 $1.00 billion $0.99 27.30

Dividends

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Cochlear.

Cochlear pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. KONE Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. KONE Oyj pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cochlear and KONE Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 0 1 0 0 2.00 KONE Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Cochlear and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj 8.97% 39.49% 11.41%

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Cochlear on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cochlear

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About KONE Oyj

(Get Free Report)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.