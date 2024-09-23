Critical Comparison: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) and FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) and FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Ship Lease and FTAI Aviation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $701.94 million 1.22 $304.50 million $8.85 2.75 FTAI Aviation $1.37 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Ship Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTAI Aviation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Ship Lease and FTAI Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 2 0 3.00 FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than FTAI Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and FTAI Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 46.90% 28.92% 16.26% FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats FTAI Aviation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2023, this segment owned and managed 363 aviation assets consisting of 96 commercial aircraft and 267 engines, including eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

