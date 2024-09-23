Comparing Danaos (NYSE:DAC) & Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Danaos 58.15% 17.88% 14.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadeler A/S and Danaos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danaos 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cadeler A/S presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.75%. Danaos has a consensus target price of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.05%. Given Cadeler A/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Danaos.

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Danaos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Danaos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $123.07 million 19.15 $12.44 million N/A N/A Danaos $988.29 million 1.59 $576.30 million $29.46 2.74

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Summary

Danaos beats Cadeler A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

