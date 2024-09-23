Comparing Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF) & Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) and Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Digimarc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Atea ASA pays an annual dividend of C$3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.4%. Digimarc pays out -21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atea ASA pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Atea ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Digimarc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atea ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Digimarc and Atea ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Digimarc presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Atea ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Atea ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -105.98% -41.60% -33.54% Atea ASA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digimarc and Atea ASA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $38.60 million 15.58 -$45.96 million ($2.08) -13.52 Atea ASA N/A N/A N/A C$3.96 3.54

Atea ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atea ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Digimarc

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Atea ASA

(Get Free Report)

Atea ASA provides IT infrastructure and related solutions for businesses and public sector organizations in the Nordic countries and Baltic regions. The company offers data center and networking solutions comprising of cloudtrack, continuity planning, backup service, managed data center, cloud intelligence service, and disaster recovery services. It is also involved in software licensing and cloud solutions. In addition, the company provides business intelligence, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services. Further, it offers IT security lifecycle management, and digital workplace solutions. Atea ASA was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.