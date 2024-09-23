Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $124.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EMR opened at $105.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

