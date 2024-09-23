Head to Head Contrast: CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) vs. Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eliem Therapeutics
|N/A
|-47.03%
|-45.97%
|CannaPharmaRX
|N/A
|N/A
|-55.33%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
69.8% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eliem Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|-$35.12 million
|($0.53)
|-15.91
|CannaPharmaRX
|N/A
|N/A
|$3.69 million
|($0.01)
|-1.00
Eliem Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eliem Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eliem Therapeutics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CannaPharmaRX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Risk and Volatility
Eliem Therapeutics has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
CannaPharmaRX beats Eliem Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Eliem Therapeutics
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.
About CannaPharmaRX
CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
