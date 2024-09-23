Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$61.25

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$50.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.28.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.2058333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

