Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $48.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.
VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Viper Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.73. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $49.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viper Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.
Viper Energy Company Profile
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
