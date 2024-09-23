Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $378.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Stryker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $364.81 on Friday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,089,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,040,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,209,912,000 after buying an additional 101,319 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.