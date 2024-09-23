Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $14.67

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Dana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dana

Institutional Trading of Dana

Dana Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Dana by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

DAN opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.67, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dana has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.