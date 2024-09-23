Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $14.67

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
DAN opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.67, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dana has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.27.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
