RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $322.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.54.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $344.28 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $354.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

