PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $37.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 83.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.64.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

