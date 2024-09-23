Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) vs. RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Head-To-Head Contrast

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RESAAS Services and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Scienjoy has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,918.28%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

This table compares RESAAS Services and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -360.29% N/A -333.82% Scienjoy -4.79% -5.34% -4.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RESAAS Services and Scienjoy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $300,000.00 56.96 -$1.67 million ($0.02) -10.69 Scienjoy $1.49 billion 0.02 -$4.34 million ($0.08) -10.32

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scienjoy. RESAAS Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scienjoy beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Free Report)

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Scienjoy

(Get Free Report)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.