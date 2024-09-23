Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $22.55

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.55.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.