Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Price Target at $13.85

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several research firms recently commented on DNB. StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,353,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,053,000 after buying an additional 6,375,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,820,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,633,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,677 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $29,736,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,665,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

