Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Ur-Energy Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ur-Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, September 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

URG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.18 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $427.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.47% and a negative net margin of 173.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 78,440 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,584,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 165,082 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

