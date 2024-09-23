Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $214.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.42. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,926,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,109 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Veeva Systems by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.