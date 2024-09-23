Analysts Offer Predictions for Avantor, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NYSE AVTR opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in Avantor by 147,220.3% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,940 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $93,433,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,412,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $48,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

