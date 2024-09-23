Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for IDACORP, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDACORP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for IDACORP’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDACORP’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IDA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $102.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $105.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

