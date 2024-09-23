ATS Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ATS’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

ATS stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.79. ATS has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). ATS had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $507.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.41 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ATS by 91.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATS by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of ATS by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ATS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

