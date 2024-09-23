Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

