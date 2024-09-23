Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for NetApp, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NetApp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NetApp’s FY2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTAP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus raised their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $122.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. NetApp has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,604,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,452 shares of company stock worth $4,970,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

